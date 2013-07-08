KARACHI, July 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Palm Oil n/a Golden Ambrosia unload Iron ore n/a Pearl Jebel Ali unload Cement n/a Faith load Containers n/a Maersk Denver load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 69,059 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 2,961 n/a Import cargo 66,098 n/a In the 24 hours, one ship arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)