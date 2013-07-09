KARACHI, July 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Palm Oil n/a Theresa Libra unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Allium unload Chemical n/a Chem Antwerp unload Cement n/a Faith load Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Sofia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 69,319 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 69,059 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 11,010 2,961 Import cargo 58,309 66,098 In the 24 hours, six ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)