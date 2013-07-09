KARACHI, July 9 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload
Palm Oil n/a Theresa Libra unload
Palm Oil n/a Bunga Allium unload
Chemical n/a Chem Antwerp unload
Cement n/a Faith load
Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload
Containers n/a Sofia load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 69,319 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 69,059 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 11,010 2,961
Import cargo 58,309 66,098
In the 24 hours, six ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the
next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)