KARACHI, July 12 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Akaki unload
Cement n/a Faith load
Cement n/a Sofia load
Containers n/a Michaelas load/unload
Containers n/a Mare Atlanticum load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 76,595 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 22,725 n/a
Import cargo 53,870 n/a
In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
