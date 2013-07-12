KARACHI, July 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Akaki unload Cement n/a Faith load Cement n/a Sofia load Containers n/a Michaelas load/unload Containers n/a Mare Atlanticum load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 76,595 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 22,725 n/a Import cargo 53,870 n/a In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)