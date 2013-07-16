KARACHI, July 16 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Lily unload
Iron ore n/a Outrivaling unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Cement n/a Sofia load
Cement n/a Faith load
Containers n/a Mysted Maersk load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 97,335 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 12,789 n/a
Import cargo 84,546 n/a
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to
arrive.
