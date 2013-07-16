KARACHI, July 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Lily unload Iron ore n/a Outrivaling unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Cement n/a Sofia load Cement n/a Faith load Containers n/a Mysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 97,335 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 12,789 n/a Import cargo 84,546 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)