KARACHI, July 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Iron ore n/a Outrivaling unload Chemical n/a Stolt Ngami unload Containers n/a Mysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Sealand New york load/unload Containers n/a Al-Abdali load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 108,292 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 97,335 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 22,911 12,789 Import cargo 85,381 84,546 In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)