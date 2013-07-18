KARACHI, July 18 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Chemical n/a Stolt Ngami unload
Iron ore n/a Outrivaling unload
Palm Oil n/a Argent Cosmos unload
Containers n/a Bellini load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 52,423 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 108,292 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 13,414 22,911
Import cargo 39,009 85,381
In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the
next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)