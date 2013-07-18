KARACHI, July 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Chemical n/a Stolt Ngami unload Iron ore n/a Outrivaling unload Palm Oil n/a Argent Cosmos unload Containers n/a Bellini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 52,423 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 108,292 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 13,414 22,911 Import cargo 39,009 85,381 In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)