KARACHI, July 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Edible oil n/a Argent Cosmos unload Iron ore n/a Out Rivaling unload Containers n/a Hamminia Pacificum load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 76,645 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 52,423 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 15,729 13,414 Import cargo 60,916 39,009 In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)