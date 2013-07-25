KARACHI, July 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Chemical n/a Better Sea Park unload Wheat n/a Beacon-SW load Containers n/a Mozart load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 99,181 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 63,245 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 22,325 24,948 Import cargo 76,856 38,297 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)