KARACHI, July 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Melat unload Chemical n/a Chem Road unload Urea n/a Ellni unload Cement n/a Orient Singapore load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Columbus load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 65,595 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 14,028 n/a Import cargo 51,567 n/a In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)