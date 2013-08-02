KARACHI, Aug 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Euro Progress unload Palm Oil n/a Donga Peneus unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Aster unload Urea n/a Ellni D unload Cement n/a Orient Singapore load Containers n/a APL Atlantic load/unload Containers n/a Kerstin load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,242 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 73,151 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 15,458 8,713 Import cargo 69,784 64,438 In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)