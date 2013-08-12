KARACHI, Aug 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Crude Oil n/a Bright Oil Legend unload Palm Oil n/a Chemroad Sun unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Containers n/a Kaimon Galaxy load/unload Containers n/a Hart Ford load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 34,208 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 4,662 n/a Import cargo 29,546 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)