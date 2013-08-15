KARACHI, Aug 15 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Crude Oil n/a Bright Oil Legend unload
Palm Oil n/a Bunga Angsana unload
Chemical n/a Argent Gerbera unload
Containers n/a Straciss load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 45,100 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 6,153 n/a
Import cargo 38,947 n/a
In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)