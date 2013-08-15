KARACHI, Aug 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Crude Oil n/a Bright Oil Legend unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Angsana unload Chemical n/a Argent Gerbera unload Containers n/a Straciss load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 45,100 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 6,153 n/a Import cargo 38,947 n/a In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)