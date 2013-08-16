KARACHI, Aug 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Crude Oil n/a Bright Oil Legend unload Chemical n/a Argent Gerbera unload Vehicles n/a Freedom unload Containers n/a H.Pacificum load/unload Containers n/a Delhi Express load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 49,057 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 45,100 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 20,379 6,153 Import cargo 28,678 38,947 In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)