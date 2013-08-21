KARACHI, Aug 21 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Brizo unload
Palm Oil n/a Mykines unload
Urea n/a Aurendel Castle unload
Cement n/a Baks Nazuc load
Containers n/a Ikan Salmon load/unload
Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload
Containers n/a Sitrah load/unload
Containers n/a Debussy load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 99,095 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 35,622 n/a
Import cargo 63,473 n/a
In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and eight
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)