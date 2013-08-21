KARACHI, Aug 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Brizo unload Palm Oil n/a Mykines unload Urea n/a Aurendel Castle unload Cement n/a Baks Nazuc load Containers n/a Ikan Salmon load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Sitrah load/unload Containers n/a Debussy load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 99,095 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 35,622 n/a Import cargo 63,473 n/a In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)