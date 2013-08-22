KARACHI, Aug 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Brizo unload Palm Oil n/a Mykines unload Urea n/a Arundel Castle unload Cement n/a Beks Nazik load Containers n/a Ikan Salmon load/unload Containers n/a Chopin load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 93,655 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 99,095 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thuesday Previous Export cargo 23,657 35,622 Import cargo 69,998 63,473 In the Next 24 hours, one ship arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)