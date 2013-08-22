KARACHI, Aug 22 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Brizo unload
Palm Oil n/a Mykines unload
Urea n/a Arundel Castle unload
Cement n/a Beks Nazik load
Containers n/a Ikan Salmon load/unload
Containers n/a Chopin load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 93,655 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 99,095 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thuesday Previous
Export cargo 23,657 35,622
Import cargo 69,998 63,473
In the Next 24 hours, one ship arrived and three ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)