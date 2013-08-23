KARACHI, Aug 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a STX Forte unload Palm Oil n/a Chemroad Haya unload Urea n/a Baks Nazik unload Cement n/a Aviana load Containers n/a Ikan Salmon load/unload Containers n/a Siagan Express load/unload Containers n/a Bux Contact load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 69,831 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours uo to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 93,655 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 40,870 23,657 Import cargo 28,961 69,998 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)