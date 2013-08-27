KARACHI, Aug 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Chemical n/a As Ophelia unload Rape Seed n/a Panagia Stenion unload Cement n/a Aoyama load Wheat n/a Iniako Brave unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Aoyama load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 81,593 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 39,159 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 19,531 6,132 Import cargo 62,062 33,027 In the 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)