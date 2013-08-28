KARACHI, Aug 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Palm Oil n/a Batissa unload Rape Seeds n/a Panagia Stenion unload Chemical n/a Liquid Succes unload Wheat n/a Iniako Brave unload Cement n/a Aoyana load Containers n/a Ikan Solman load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Sabya load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kolkata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 155,620 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 81,593 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 49,490 19,531 Import cargo 106,130 62,062 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and nine ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)