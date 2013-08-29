KARACHI, Aug 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Palm oil n/a Chinga Ocelot unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Rape Seeds Panagia Stenion unload Wheat /a Inlaco Brave unload Cement n/a Aoyana load Containers n/a Ikan Solmon load/unload Containers n/a Wanger load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 140,162 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 155,620 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 33,716 49,490 Import cargo 106,446 106,130 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)