KARACHI, Aug 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Ginga Ocelot unload Chemical n/a Chem Bulk Barcelona unload Rape Seed n/a Panagia Stenion unload Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave unload Cement n/a Aoyama load Project Cargo n/a Ellens Borg unload Containers n/a Kerstins load/unload Containers n/a Ikan Salmon load/unload Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 77,591 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 140,162 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 25,049 33,716 Import cargo 52,542 106,446 In the 24 hours, four ships arrived and six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)