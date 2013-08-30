KARACHI, Aug 30 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm Oil n/a Ginga Ocelot unload
Chemical n/a Chem Bulk Barcelona unload
Rape Seed n/a Panagia Stenion unload
Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave unload
Cement n/a Aoyama load
Project Cargo n/a Ellens Borg unload
Containers n/a Kerstins load/unload
Containers n/a Ikan Salmon load/unload
Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 77,591 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 140,162 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 25,049 33,716
Import cargo 52,542 106,446
In the 24 hours, four ships arrived and six ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)