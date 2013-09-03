KARACHI, Sept 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Iron Lady unload Rape Seed n/a Malakand unload G.Cargo n/a Jia Rum unload G.Cargo n/a Resolve unload Containers n/a Inlaco Brave load/unload Containers n/a Mysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 88,951 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 10,785 n/a Import cargo 78,166 n/a In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)