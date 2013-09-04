BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
KARACHI, Sept 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Iran Lady unload Rape Seeds n/a Malakand unload Cement n/a Inlaco Brave load Containers n/a Sudair load/unload Containers n/a Sealand New York load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 81,391 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 88,951 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 25,639 10,785 Import cargo 55,752 78,166 In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma