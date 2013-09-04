KARACHI, Sept 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Iran Lady unload Rape Seeds n/a Malakand unload Cement n/a Inlaco Brave load Containers n/a Sudair load/unload Containers n/a Sealand New York load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 81,391 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 88,951 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 25,639 10,785 Import cargo 55,752 78,166 In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)