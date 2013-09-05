KARACHI, Sept 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Rape Seeds n/a Malakand unload Cement n/a Diamond Star load Containers n/a Sealand New york load/unload Containers n/a Puccini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,629 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 81,391 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 23,916 25,639 Import cargo 30,713 55,752 In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)