KARACHI, Sept 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Fertilizer n/a Iver Exact unload Containers n/a Capital load/unload Containers n/a Tamil Nadu load/unload Containers n/a Didem load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Columbus load/unload Containers n/a Alliances load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,231 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 7,138 n/a Import cargo 39,093 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)