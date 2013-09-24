KARACHI, Sept 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Palm Oil n/a Maritime Lira unload Urea n/a Tamil Nadu unload Containers n/a Capital load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Mearsk load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Columbus load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 99,535 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 46,231 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 18,627 7,138 Import cargo 80,888 39,093 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)