KARACHI, Sept 24 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload
Palm Oil n/a Maritime Lira unload
Urea n/a Tamil Nadu unload
Containers n/a Capital load/unload
Containers n/a Nysted Mearsk load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Columbus load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 99,535 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 46,231 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 18,627 7,138
Import cargo 80,888 39,093
In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived. In the next 24 hours,
two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)