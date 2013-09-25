KARACHI, Sept 25 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload
Palm oil n/a Martime Lira unload
Urea n/a Tamil Nadu unload
Containers n/a Capital load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Nysted load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Kingston load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 89,671 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 99,535 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 30,723 18,627
Import cargo 58,948 80,888
In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and five ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)