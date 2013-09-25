KARACHI, Sept 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Palm oil n/a Martime Lira unload Urea n/a Tamil Nadu unload Containers n/a Capital load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Nysted load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kingston load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 89,671 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 99,535 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 30,723 18,627 Import cargo 58,948 80,888 In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)