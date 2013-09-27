KARACHI, Sept 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Omera unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Fertilizer n/a Tamil Nadu unload Containers n/a Capital load/unload Containers n/a Kerstins load/unload Containers n/a APL Oman load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 55,949 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 54,699 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 22,838 21,926 Import cargo 33,111 32,773 In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)