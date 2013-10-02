KARACHI, Oct 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Falcon unload Chemical n/a Norgas Challenger unload Wheat n/a South unload Urea n/a Capital unload Cement n/a Alammanis load Containers n/a Luzern load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload Contaienrs n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Al-Rain load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 134,234 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 56,055 n/a Import cargo 78,179 n/a In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)