KARACHI, Oct 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Falcon unload Chemical n/a Norgas Challenger unload Wheat n/a South unload Urea n/a Capital unload Cement n/a Alammanis load Containers n/a Luzern load/unload Containers n/a Rossini load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 61,218 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 134,234 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 32,602 56,055 Import cargo 28,616 78,179 In the 24 hours, one ship arrived and two ships sailed. In next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)