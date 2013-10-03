KARACHI, Oct 3 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Falcon unload
Chemical n/a Norgas Challenger unload
Wheat n/a South unload
Urea n/a Capital unload
Cement n/a Alammanis load
Containers n/a Luzern load/unload
Containers n/a Rossini load/unload
Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 61,218 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 134,234 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 32,602 56,055
Import cargo 28,616 78,179
In the 24 hours, one ship arrived and two ships sailed. In
next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)