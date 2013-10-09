KARACHI, Oct 9 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Nassaqu Engery unload
Palm Oil n/a Semua Perdana unload
Chemical n/a Gulf Oasis unload
Urea n/a Lady Amna unload
Cement n/a Ionic Spirit unload
Containers n/a Capital load/unlaod
Containers n/a Luzern load/unload
Contaienrs n/a Debussy load/unload
Contaienrs n/a Hanjin Sandiego load/unload
Containers n/a Alammanis load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,186 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 94,039 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 19,893 38,503
Import cargo 74,293 55,536
In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)