KARACHI, Oct 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Nassaqu Engery unload Palm Oil n/a Semua Perdana unload Chemical n/a Gulf Oasis unload Urea n/a Lady Amna unload Cement n/a Ionic Spirit unload Containers n/a Capital load/unlaod Containers n/a Luzern load/unload Contaienrs n/a Debussy load/unload Contaienrs n/a Hanjin Sandiego load/unload Containers n/a Alammanis load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,186 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 94,039 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 19,893 38,503 Import cargo 74,293 55,536 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)