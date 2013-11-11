KARACHI, Nov 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm Oil n/a Atlantic Miracle unload Palm Oil n/a Atlantic Glory unload Chemical n/a Cardinal unload Wheat n/a Visha Vikas unload Containers n/a Levina load/unload Containers n/a A.Richmond load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 55,569 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours Up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 12,600 n/a Import cargo 42,969 n/a In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)