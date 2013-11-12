KARACHI, Nov 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm Oil n/a Miramis unl0ad Chemical n/a Dong Atyche unload Chemical n/a Cardinal unload Cement n/a Alam Sayang load/unload Containers n/a Nysted load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Memphis load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 104,847 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 55,569 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 24,025 12,600 Import cargo 80,822 42,969 In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)