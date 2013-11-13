KARACHI, Nov 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm Oil n/a Miramis unload Fertilizer n/a Cardinal unload Cement n/a Alam Sayang load Containers n/a Sabya load/unload Containers n/a M.Kingston load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 118,742 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 104,847 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 41,069 24,025 Import cargo 77,673 80,822 In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)