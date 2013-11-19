KARACHI, Nov 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Chemical n/a Stolt Viking unload Sunflower Seeds n/a Lito unload Cement n/a Alam Sayang load G.Cargo n/a Richards Bay load/unload Containers n/a CMB Coralle load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 88,440 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 5,768 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 20,223 Nil Import cargo 68,217 5,768 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)