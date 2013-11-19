KARACHI, Nov 19 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload
Chemical n/a Stolt Viking unload
Sunflower Seeds n/a Lito unload
Cement n/a Alam Sayang load
G.Cargo n/a Richards Bay load/unload
Containers n/a CMB Coralle load/unload
Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 88,440 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 5,768 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 20,223 Nil
Import cargo 68,217 5,768
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to
arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)