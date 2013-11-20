KARACHI, Nov 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Quetta unload Palm oil n/a A.Centution unload Sunflower Seeds n/a Lito unload Cement n/a Alam Sayang load Containers n/a Cardlie load/unload Containers n/a Al Abdali load/unload Containers n/a S.Washington load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 100,286 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 88,440 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 28,805 20,223 Import cargo 71,481 68,217 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)