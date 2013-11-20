KARACHI, Nov 20 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Quetta unload
Palm oil n/a A.Centution unload
Sunflower Seeds n/a Lito unload
Cement n/a Alam Sayang load
Containers n/a Cardlie load/unload
Containers n/a Al Abdali load/unload
Containers n/a S.Washington load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 100,286 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 88,440 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 28,805 20,223
Import cargo 71,481 68,217
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships
are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)