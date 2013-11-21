KARACHI, Nov 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Palm oil n/a Ardmore Centurian unload Chemical n/a Oceanus-9 unload Seeds n/a Lito unload Cement n/a Alam Sayang load Containers n/a Coralie load/unload Containers n/a Verdi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 84,060 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 100,286 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 18,961 28,805 Import cargo 65,099 71,481 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)