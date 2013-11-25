KARACHI, Nov 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Furnace Oil n/a Bateel unload Sunflower Seeds n/a Lito unload Chemical n/a Qingdao unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Cement n/a Coralia load Containers n/a Star Epsilon load/unload Containers n/a Clementina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 42,910 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 5,700 n/a Import cargo 37,210 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)