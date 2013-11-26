KARACHI, Nov 26 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Bateel unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Sunflower n/a Lito unload
Cement n/a Coralie load
Containers n/a Star Epsilon load/unload
Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload
Containers n/a Pitts Burgh load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 86,179 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 42,910 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 24,556 5,700
Import cargo 61,623 37,210
In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)