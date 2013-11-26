KARACHI, Nov 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Bateel unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Sunflower n/a Lito unload Cement n/a Coralie load Containers n/a Star Epsilon load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Pitts Burgh load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 86,179 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 42,910 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 24,556 5,700 Import cargo 61,623 37,210 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)