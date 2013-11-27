KARACHI, Nov 27 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload
Sunflower Seeds n/a Lito unload
Cement n/a Star Epsilon load
Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload
Containers n/a H.Wilmington load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 128,082 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 86,179 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 39,913 24,556
Import cargo 88,169 61,623
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)