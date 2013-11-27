KARACHI, Nov 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Sunflower Seeds n/a Lito unload Cement n/a Star Epsilon load Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a H.Wilmington load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 128,082 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 86,179 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 39,913 24,556 Import cargo 88,169 61,623 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)