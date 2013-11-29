KARACHI, Nov 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Palm Oil n/a Everich-3 unload Sunflower Seeds n/a Lito unload Wheat n/a Beacon SW unload Contaienrs n/a Asorelia load/unload Containers n/a Hony Future load/unload Containers n/a Coral load/unload Containers n/a Star Spsilon load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 154,194 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 27,901 n/a Import cargo 126,293 n/a In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)