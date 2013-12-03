KARACHI, Dec 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai unload Chemical n/a Mid Fighter unload Fertilizer n/a Ocean Brother unload Wheat n/a Eleni D unload Rice n/a Christos Theo load Containers n/a Didem load/unload Containers n/a King Merry load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Hartford load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 127,814 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 39,767 n/a Import cargo 88,047 n/a In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)