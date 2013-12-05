KARACHI, Dec 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Malati-4 unload Fertilizer n/a Ocean Brother unload Wheat n/a Eline-D Unload Projec Cargo n/a King Merry unload Rice n/a Christos Theo load/unload Containers n/a Strauss load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 49,456 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 48,208 n/a Import cargo 41,248 n/a In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)