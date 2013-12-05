KARACHI, Dec 5 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Bunga Malati-4 unload
Fertilizer n/a Ocean Brother unload
Wheat n/a Eline-D Unload
Projec Cargo n/a King Merry unload
Rice n/a Christos Theo load/unload
Containers n/a Strauss load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 49,456 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 48,208 n/a
Import cargo 41,248 n/a
In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and three ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)