KARACHI, March 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Chemical n/a Rhogas unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Containers n/a Sealand load/unload Containers n/a Louis load/unload Containers n/a Allaince ST load/unload Containers n/a Safarine Nagami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,877 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 19,703 n/a Import cargo 75,174 n/a In the 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)