KARACHI, March 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Containers n/a Sealand Newyork load/unload Containers n/a Asir load/unload Containers n/a Safarine Nagami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 123,448 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday Compared to 94,877 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 54,340 19,703 Import cargo 69,108 75,174 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)