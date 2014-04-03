KARACHI, April 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Beech-4 unload Edible Oil n/a Autaurus unload Cement n/a Valerie load G.Cargo n/a Yong Xing load/unload Containers n/a Chopin load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 77,821 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday Compared to 76,754 tonnes previous 23 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 22,233 37,019 Import cargo 55,588 39,735 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)