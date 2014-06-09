KARACHI, June 9 Following is the berthing schedle of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Anima Core unload Cement n/a Amazonit unload Containers n/a Verdua load/unload Containers n/a Serota Tiga load/unload Containers n/a Kailash load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 77,825 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 6,993 n/a Import cargo 70,832 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)