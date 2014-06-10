KARACHI, June 10 Following is the berthing schedle of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Ashanda unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Cement n/a Verdua load Containers n/a Amazonil load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,397 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 77,825 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 25,702 6,993 Import cargo 28,695 70,832 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)