KARACHI, June 11 Following is the berthing schedle of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil Ashahda unload Palm Oil n/a Autaurus unload Coke Mukarnas unload Chemical n/a Kusugta unload Cement n/a Verdua load Containers n/a Amazonil load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 161,612 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 54,397 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 62,523 25,702 Import cargo 99,089 28,695 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)