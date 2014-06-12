KARACHI, June 12 Following is the berthing schedle of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Dong Ting unload Palm Oil n/a Autaurus unload Iron ore n/a Mukarnas unload Cement n/a Verdua load Containers n/a Amazonil load/unload Containers n/a Jenny load/unload Containers n/a Maupassant load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 109,060 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 161,612 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 36,119 62,523 Import cargo 72,941 99,089 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)