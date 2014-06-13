KARACHI, June 13 Following is the berthing schedle of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Brizo unload Palm Oil n/a Maritime Diner unload Iron ore n/a Mukarnas unload Chemical n/a Norgas Sonoma unload Cement n/a Amazonit load Containers n/a Exprees Mak load/unload Containers n/a Kobe load/unload Containers n/a Alliance Louis load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 69,986 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 109,060 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 15,204 36,119 Import cargo 54,782 72,941 In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)