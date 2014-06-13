KARACHI, June 13 Following is the berthing
schedle of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Brizo unload
Palm Oil n/a Maritime Diner unload
Iron ore n/a Mukarnas unload
Chemical n/a Norgas Sonoma unload
Cement n/a Amazonit load
Containers n/a Exprees Mak load/unload
Containers n/a Kobe load/unload
Containers n/a Alliance Louis load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 69,986 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to
109,060 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 15,204 36,119
Import cargo 54,782 72,941
In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and five ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)